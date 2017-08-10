Amazonas 5 satellite to be launched in September

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with the Spanish satellite Amazonas 5 is scheduled for September, the Khrunichev Space Center reported on its website.

"The upcoming launch with the Amazonas 5 space vehicle scheduled for September 2017 is to be the 95th launch of the Proton carrier rocket under the contracts signed by International Launch Services Inc.," the center said.

The Amazonas 5 telecommunications satellite is manufactured by Space Systems Loral (USA) and commissioned by Hispasat (Spain). The space vehicle is designed to provide services in the field of television, corporate networks and telephone communications in South and Central America.

A source in the rocket and space industry informed TASS that the launch is tentatively scheduled for September 9.

Earlier reports said that China’s AsiaSat 9 communications satellite will be launched by the Proton-M carrier rocket with the Breeze-M upper stage from Baikonur Cosmodrome on September 28. Besides, the Proton carrier rocket with the Russian-made Blagovest telecommunications satellite is to be launched on August 17.

International Launch Services provides marketing services to promote launches with the help of Proton and Angara carrier rockets.