Partial lunar eclipse can be seen almost all over Russia on August 7

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Partial lunar eclipse can be observed with the naked eye on Monday in good weather almost throughout Russia, lecturer of the St. Petersburg Planetarium, a member of the Department of Celestial Mechanics of St. Petersburg State University Maria Borukha told TASS.

The eclipse on August 7 will be visible throughout the territory of Russia except for Chukotka and Kamchatka (Far East region), where the morning is already coming. The eclipse will occur from 8:24 to 10:19 pm Moscow time, the darkest phase will occur at 9:20 pm Moscow time. The moon will pass through the northern part of the earth's shadow, immerse in it as much as possible by its southern edge by a quarter of the disk.

"This is a fairly long-lasting phenomenon and quite interesting, it can be observed both with a telescope or with binoculars, and with the naked eye, it will be visible to everyone. The main thing is that the weather should be good," Borukha said.

As previously reported, in Moscow, in good weather the lunar eclipse can be observed with the telescopes of the Moscow Planetarium. The next lunar eclipse will occur on January 31, 2018, it will be seen by residents of all Russian regions, except western and south-western regions.