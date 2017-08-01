Russian scientists create acoustic-electronic device with twice the operating range

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Researchers from the Technological Institute for Superhard and Novel Carbon Materials and the Siberian Federal University (SFU) have created an effective acoustic-electronic device based on synthetic diamonds, the SFU press office said. In the new device, electromagnetic oscillations activate hypersound acoustic vibrations with frequencies from 1 to 2-GHz, while the previous working range of the analogous systems was restricted to 10 GHz.

"The monocrystalline synthetic diamond as a support has demonstrated exceptional acoustic parameters in the whole range of frequencies studied and can be successfully applied while developing various acoustic-electronic devices, in particular, of those functioning in the ultra-high frequency range," reported in the research article of scientists summarizing the results of the study and published in the June issue of journal Ultrasonics.

In this study, the Russian scientists put forward more effective acoustic-electronic resonators, devices under which, the influence of external electromagnetic waves, and acoustic vibrations of predefined frequency can be activated. According to the scientists, the developed piezoelectric layer structure based on the diamond might be also applied for creating tiny and reliable acoustic-electronic devices based on hyper-sound acoustic waves, for example, for systems of treating signals from radiolocation and radio-electronic apparatus, as well as for providing a solid basis for developing various hypersensitive sensors (sensitive to temperature, forth, acceleration, high pressure) and biological micro-objects.

While creating the acoustic-electronic device, the authors of the study utilized bulk acoustic waves which are characterized by higher velocities and simultaneously by lower attenuation when compared to traditional surface acoustic waves which are normally used in analogous systems. By means of experiments and modeling, the physicists fine-tuned the structure of the novel device.

Various acoustic-electronic devices have been widely used in applied and scientific electronics over the last several decades. They are simple, reliable, and compact which makes them perfect for treating various electromagnetic signals.