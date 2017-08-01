Russian operator views option of launching commercial satellites to Moon

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian launching services operator Glavkosmos is considering options of launching small spacecraft to the Moon as a hosted payload of Russian research lunar spacecraft, the company told TASS on Tuesday.

"Work is underway on evaluation of feasibility of implementing commercial missions in 2020-2022," the company said.

Glavkosmos refers to implementing an experimental service of launching small spacecraft on commercial basis to escape orbits along with launching the Luna series Russian interplanetary missions.

It was reported earlier Russia’s Luna-25 research landing station is scheduled for launching to the Moon in 2019, followed by Luna-26 orbital spacecraft in 2021 and Luna-27 landing station in 2022.