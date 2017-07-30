Russia plans to take 15 astronauts to orbit until late 2019

Russia to continue delivering rocket engines to US — deputy premierScience & Space July 30, 0:27
Russia prepares sanctions against people who disrupted senior official’s visit to MoldovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 29, 20:23
Putin to participate in Navy Day celebration in PetersburgMilitary & Defense July 29, 16:30
Three Russian nationals injured in fire at Turkish hotel - consulate generalWorld July 29, 16:22
Defense minister opens international Army Games-2017Military & Defense July 29, 14:15
Dry cargo vessel turns over in Crimea, three rescuedWorld July 29, 9:39
DPRK announces 2nd successful test of Hwasong 14 missileWorld July 29, 7:21
Trump to sign bill on anti-Russian sanctions - White HouseWorld July 29, 7:19
Rogozin demands tough measures on Romania, Moldova after disruption of visitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 29, 5:27
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian space agency Roscosmos plans to deliver 15 astronauts to orbit if its current contract with NASA is extended, Roscosmos chief Igor Komarov said on Saturday in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.
"Until the end of this year and next year we will be taking cosmonauts and astronauts to the ISS (International Space Station). There is also understanding that this contract may be extended throughout 2019, meaning that we are guaranteed to take no less than 15 astronauts," he said.
After the US ended its shuttle program in 2011, US astronauts travel to the International Space Station aboard Russia’s Soyuz manned spacecraft. The agreement is valid until 2019.