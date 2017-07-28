Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur to deliver new crew to world’s sole orbiter

Science & Space
July 28, 18:56 UTC+3

The new expedition members include Russian cosmonaut Sergei Ryazanski, US astronaut Randolph Bresnik and Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli

Share
1 pages in this article
© Egor Aleyev/TASS

BAIKONUR (Kazakhstan), July 28. /TASS/. A Russian Soyuz MS-05 manned spacecraft has blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to deliver a new expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

Read also
Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky

New ISS crew to talk to ‘earth’ from 'space' via social networks

"In about nine and a half minutes, the spaceship will reach the orbit," the press office of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos said.

The new expedition members include Russian cosmonaut Sergei Ryazanski, US astronaut Randolph Bresnik and Italian astronaut from the European Space Agency Paolo Nespoli.

The spacecraft will perform a flight to the ISS using a shortened six-hour scheme to allow the new expedition to arrive at the docking port of the Rassvet module already at 01:01 a.m. Moscow time on July 29. The previous launch was also carried out on the basis of a shortened scheme while another three flights of Soyuz MS spacecraft were performed using a two-day scheme as they were conducted in a test mode.

Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and US astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson are currently working aboard the ISS.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
ISS
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov tells Tillerson Russia ready to normalize relations with US
2
Russia’s counter-sanctions to be painful for US — Russian lawmaker
3
Russia lays down two diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet
4
Sanctions against Russia driven by US’ wish to get share of EU oil and gas market — expert
5
Russian official slams Romania's airspace refusal as ploy against Moldovan leader
6
Russia to reduce US diplomatic staff, block access to American embassy’s property
7
Restrictions on number of US diplomats in Russia to take effect September 1 — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама