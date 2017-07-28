Russian spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur to deliver new crew to world’s sole orbiter

BAIKONUR (Kazakhstan), July 28. /TASS/. A Russian Soyuz MS-05 manned spacecraft has blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to deliver a new expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

"In about nine and a half minutes, the spaceship will reach the orbit," the press office of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos said.

The new expedition members include Russian cosmonaut Sergei Ryazanski, US astronaut Randolph Bresnik and Italian astronaut from the European Space Agency Paolo Nespoli.

The spacecraft will perform a flight to the ISS using a shortened six-hour scheme to allow the new expedition to arrive at the docking port of the Rassvet module already at 01:01 a.m. Moscow time on July 29. The previous launch was also carried out on the basis of a shortened scheme while another three flights of Soyuz MS spacecraft were performed using a two-day scheme as they were conducted in a test mode.

Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and US astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson are currently working aboard the ISS.