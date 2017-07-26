Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Military aviation deployed in Kazakhstan and Russia's Siberia ahead of Soyuz launch

Science & Space
July 26, 7:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The launch is scheduled for 18:42 Moscow time on July 28

Share
1 pages in this article
ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky and NASA astronaut Randolph Bresnik near the Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft

ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky and NASA astronaut Randolph Bresnik near the Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s aviation has been deployed at airfields in Kazakhstan and Russia’s Siberia to ensure safe launch of the Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft due on Friday, the Russian military said on Wednesday.

Read also
Yuri Gagarin

What we know about space conquerors

The aircraft have arrived at airfields in Kazakhstan’s Baikonur and Karaganda and Russia’s Gorno-Altaisk and Kansk (Siberia).

"A total of 125 servicemen, six Mi-8 helicopters, three An-26 and An-12 planes, as well as ten all-terrain vehicles, including two Blue Bird [ZIL-4906] search and rescue vehicles will take part in ensuring the safe launch of Soyuz MS-05," a spokesman for Russia’s Central Military District said.

The launch is scheduled for 18:42 Moscow time on July 28. The Soyuz MS-05 will take crewmembers Paolo Nespoli of the European Space Agency, Sergey Ryazanskiy of the Russian Federal Space Agency and Randolf Bresnik of NASA to the International Space Station.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia looks into its citizen’s removal from domestic US flight
2
US House of Representatives passes bill to toughen sanctions on Russia
3
Military aviation deployed in Kazakhstan and Russia's Siberia ahead of Soyuz launch
4
Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systems
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
Lithuania keeps tipping off NATO allies on Russian-Chinese naval drills in Baltic Sea
7
Top official comments on complications following Siemens refusal to work with state firms
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама