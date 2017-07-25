Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit

Science & Space
July 25, 5:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Roscosmos is ready to pay about $57,500 to a company that will do a technical assessment of the project, which it plans to implement at the Vostochny Space Center

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The new Russian super-heavy booster vehicle will have a capability to bring payloads of more than 70 tons to the low-earth orbit, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said in a bidding documentation uploaded at the web site of governmental procurements.

"The launching complex will have a launch pad that will make it possible to prepare booster vehicles for launches and to launch the booster vehicles of medium class and super-heavy class, the latter with a capacity to take payloads of more than 70 tonnes to the low-earth orbit," the documents said.

The super-heavy booster vehicle will have a universal launch pad suitable for liftoffs of the vehicles of various load-carrying capacity. Also, it will give an opportunity for ballistic testing of the central block and the third-stage block of the super-heavy booster vehicle with the diameter of 7.7 meters.

The super-heavy area will be transported in the vertical position after assembly in the technical area to the launch pad over a distance of 4.2 km. The launch equipment will be located in a pit having the depth of three to four underground floors.

Roscosmos is ready to pay 3.4 million rubles (about $57,500) to a company that will do a technical assessment of the project, which it plans to implement at the Vostochny Space Center in Russia’s Far East.

A well-informed source in the aerospace industry told TASS at the beginning of July the launch pad at Vostochny will have the same principles at launch pad No. 250 at the Baikonur Space Center in Kazakhstan that was built for the Energiya booster vehicle. This will be a universal liftoff stand for the medium-class Soyuz-5 booster vehicles and for cluster of two, three or five boosters of the kind.

The project indicates that Roscosmos plans to hold the first flight tests of the booster vehicle in 2028.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to meet with Iraq’s visiting Vice-President Nouri al-Maliki Tue
2
Situation with Siemens won’t affect Russian companies — energy minister
3
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit
4
Lavrov says astonished to watch mass hysteria among US politicians
5
Iraq calls for closer cooperation with Russia
6
The might of Russia's advanced nuclear submarine
7
Combat drones currently designed in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама