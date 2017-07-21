Back to Main page
17 technology parks to be established in Russian regions by yearend

Science & Space
July 21, 18:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Twenty-four technology parks have already been set up for young researchers, according to Putin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Seventeen technology parks will be established by the yearend in Russian regions to support young researchers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday during the program Serious Talk with Vladimir Putin at the Sirius Educational Center for Gifted Children.

"Technology parks are being set up in 24 regions. Twenty-four technology parks have already been set up for young researchers and 17 more will be established in regions by the end of the year. So, you know where you can go," Putin said when children asked him if there were any chances their research projects would be implemented.

"I would like to see these [projects] implemented. To a larger extent, it will depend on how interesting they are, how useful and promising. We have a system of grant support for young researchers in various areas," Putin noted.

"The Agency for Strategic Initiatives has an entire system of support to young specialists in various areas. Rusnano and Skolkovo also provide such possibilities," he added.

