Russian space facility operator helping South Korea to build launch pad for carrier rocket

Science & Space
July 21, 16:16 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region)

It was earlier reported that South Korea’s Naro Space Center was carrying out work on the KSLV-2 project for developing a carrier rocket of the same name and a launch pad for it

South Korean Space Launch Vehicle takes off from the launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea

South Korean Space Launch Vehicle takes off from the launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea

© AP Photo/ Korea Pool

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 21. /TASS/. The Center for Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Operation (abbreviated as TsENKI in Russian) is taking part in the construction of the second launch pad in South Korea for the KSLV-2 carrier rocket, TsENKI CEO Rano Dzhurayeva told TASS on Friday.

"We are working with South Korea, China, Brazil and Europe. As for Brazil, these are just the blueprints of future cooperation. With South Korea, we are working on the construction of the second launch pad. They will build it themselves but we are helping them design some elements," she said at the MAKS international airshow.

It was earlier reported that South Korea’s Naro Space Center was carrying out work on the KSLV-2 project for developing a carrier rocket of the same name and a launch pad for it.

This year, specialists of the Research Institute of Launch Pads (a TsENKI subsidiary) have successfully completed the implementation of the first contract under the project of technical support for the development of a service tower for the KSLV-2 carrier rocket.

From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
