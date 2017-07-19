First launch of Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket scheduled for 2028

First launch of Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket scheduled for 2028Science & Space July 19, 19:39
Russia's Alrosa mined two large diamonds in YakutiaSociety & Culture July 19, 19:22
Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic developmentBusiness & Economy July 19, 18:59
Russia toughens law for inciting children to suicideRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 18:46
First flight of Il-112V rescheduled for 2018Military & Defense July 19, 18:43
Russian defense contractor to supply 12 fifth-generation fighters in pre-production batchMilitary & Defense July 19, 18:27
Russia to complete R&D work on 5th-generation fighter jet in 2019Military & Defense July 19, 18:19
Russia’s new Soyuz-5 rocket fit for tight competition on global space launch marketMilitary & Defense July 19, 17:58
Lavrov slams EU’s ‘absurd’ bid to tie better dialogue with Russia to fulfilling Minsk dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 19, 17:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 19. /TASS/. The first launch of Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket is scheduled for 2028, according to the presentation delivered by Energomash Research and Production Association at the MAKS-2017 international airshow on Wednesday.
"The first flight of a super-heavy-class carrier rocket is planned for 2028," the document says.
A source in the rocket and space industry earlier told TASS that the first launch of a Russian Energiya-5 super-heavy carrier rocket was planned for 2028.
Energiya Rocket and Space Corporation CEO Vladimir Solntsev presented earlier at a Moscow conference his project of an Energiya-5V super-heavy carrier rocket designed for a manned mission to the Moon. According to him, the upper hydrogen stage of the Angara-A5V carrier will be used in the super-heavy rocket’s development along with the first and second stages of the new Soyuz-5 medium-class rocket.
A source in the rocket and space industry later told TASS that Energiya had defined the approximate design of two types of rockets intended for implementation: the Energiya-5V-PTK and the Energyia-5VR-PTK with the liftoff weight of 2,368 and 2,346 tonnes, respectively.
Both variants are capable of delivering about 100 tonnes of payload into the low-Earth orbit, and also 20.5 tonnes into the near-Moon orbit, which is tantamount to the weight of the lunar version of the Federatsiya spacecraft.
Instead of a spacecraft, a lunar take-off and landing module can be mounted on a carrier rocket. An inter-orbital tug based on the DM acceleration unit is intended to be used for delivering the Federatsiya spacecraft or a lunar take-off and landing module to the Moon.
In Roscosmos’s estimates, the development of the super-heavy rocket and the construction of infrastructure for it at the Vostochny cosmodrome will cost 1.5 trillion rubles ($25 billion).
Roscosmos also earlier stated that there was no need to hurry up with the creation of a super-heavy carrier rocket as no payloads were available for it.
The new Russian super-heavy carrier rocket may get four stages, Energomash’s materials say.
According to the materials, the first stage is expected to get four RD-171MV engines, the second stage - one RD171MV and the fourth stage - one 11D58MF engine.
At the same time, three variants are considered for the super-heavy rocket’s third stage: the RD-191V, the RD-0150 or two RD-0124AP engines.