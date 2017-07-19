Spacecraft manufacturer says ISS costs $150 bln, 10% of which is paid by Russia

Russian Helicopters plans first commercial flight of Mi-171A2 helicopter in NovemberMilitary & Defense July 19, 17:23
Chinese warships to take part in celebrations to mark Russian Navy Day in St. PetersburgMilitary & Defense July 19, 17:10
Russian filmmaker: ‘We are witnessing a dictatorship of political correctness in Europe’Society & Culture July 19, 17:01
Spacecraft manufacturer says ISS costs $150 bln, 10% of which is paid by RussiaScience & Space July 19, 16:54
Russian vertical takeoff drone fit for Arctic operationBusiness & Economy July 19, 16:44
Prominent Serbian filmmaker to study Crimea’s attractions for potential movie locationsWorld July 19, 16:37
Defense lawyers ask Supreme Court to refer Nemtsov murder case for rehearingSociety & Culture July 19, 16:20
Russian hi-tech firm offers advanced reconnaissance drone for exportMilitary & Defense July 19, 16:01
Free train tickets in Russia to be available to 2018 FIFA World Cup fans as of DecemberSport July 19, 15:55
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ZHUKOVSKY, July 19. /TASS/. The International Space Station costs $150 bln, 10% of which is contributed by Russia, Energiya’s Deputy Director General Alexander Derechin said at the MAKS-2017 International Aviation and Space Salon.
"It costs more than 150 billion dollars," he said about the ISS’ cost, adding that Russia’s pays 10% of this sum, whereas it uses 30% of the station’s potential.
Derechin added that Energiya supported the idea to extend the ISS operational life. "We support NASA’s proposal to study the issue of extending the ISS operation to 2028 and longer," he said.
At present, the countries that take part in this project have agreed to extend the International Space Station until 2024. It was earlier reported that the decision to prolong the station’s life after 2024 would be taken after 2020.