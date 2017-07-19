Back to Main page
Spacecraft manufacturer says ISS costs $150 bln, 10% of which is paid by Russia

Science & Space
July 19, 16:54 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY

Russia uses 30% of the station’s potential, according to Energiya’s Deputy Director General Alexander Derechin

Read also

US astronauts to continue flying to ISS on Soyuz spacecraft

"It costs more than 150 billion dollars," he said about the ISS’ cost, adding that Russia’s pays 10% of this sum, whereas it uses 30% of the station’s potential.

Derechin added that Energiya supported the idea to extend the ISS operational life. "We support NASA’s proposal to study the issue of extending the ISS operation to 2028 and longer," he said.

At present, the countries that take part in this project have agreed to extend the International Space Station until 2024. It was earlier reported that the decision to prolong the station’s life after 2024 would be taken after 2020.

