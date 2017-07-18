Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to complete tests of new lightweight carrier rocket in 2018

Science & Space
July 18, 13:00 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region)

No engine replacements are envisaged

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Read also

Russian super-heavy carrier rocket may have lightweight version

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 18. /TASS/. The flight tests of Russia’s new Soyuz-2.1v lightweight carrier rocket are expected to be completed next year, CEO of the Samara-based Progress Rocket and Space Center Alexei Kirilin said at the MAKS-2017 international airshow on Tuesday.

"We should conduct flight tests next year. We have scheduled five launches as part of flight development tests. No engine replacements are envisaged," the chief executive said.

"This rocket will operate under the Federal Space Program through 2025," Kirilin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Tsunami alert issued for Kamchatka, Kuril Islands after major quake lifted
2
Dozens of ships, aircraft to partake in Russian-Chinese Baltic Sea exercises
3
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
4
Russia and Egypt to discuss helicopter deliveries for Mistral ships
5
Press review: Moldova, Ukraine box in Transnistria and Russia rolls out electric aircraft
6
More than 20 Russian warships engage in night drills on Neva before Fleet Day parade
7
Russia to start manufacturing new medium-class carrier rocket
TOP STORIES
Реклама