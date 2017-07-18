Russia to complete tests of new lightweight carrier rocket in 2018

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 18. /TASS/. The flight tests of Russia’s new Soyuz-2.1v lightweight carrier rocket are expected to be completed next year, CEO of the Samara-based Progress Rocket and Space Center Alexei Kirilin said at the MAKS-2017 international airshow on Tuesday.

"We should conduct flight tests next year. We have scheduled five launches as part of flight development tests. No engine replacements are envisaged," the chief executive said.

"This rocket will operate under the Federal Space Program through 2025," Kirilin said.