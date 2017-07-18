Russia to complete tests of new lightweight carrier rocket in 2018

Russia to start manufacturing new medium-class carrier rocketScience & Space July 18, 13:19
Russia to complete tests of new lightweight carrier rocket in 2018Science & Space July 18, 13:00
Press review: Moldova, Ukraine box in Transnistria and Russia rolls out electric aircraftPress Review July 18, 13:00
Russia and Egypt to discuss helicopter deliveries for Mistral shipsMilitary & Defense July 18, 12:17
Poll shows Russians are happier with their lives in 2017Society & Culture July 18, 12:07
Putin highlights Russia’s willingness to cooperate in aviation and aerospaceMilitary & Defense July 18, 11:14
Russia to provide $700 mln loan to BelarusBusiness & Economy July 18, 11:08
More than 20 Russian warships engage in night drills on Neva before Fleet Day paradeMilitary & Defense July 18, 10:20
Russia reserves right to retaliate in diplomatic property issue — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 9:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 18. /TASS/. The flight tests of Russia’s new Soyuz-2.1v lightweight carrier rocket are expected to be completed next year, CEO of the Samara-based Progress Rocket and Space Center Alexei Kirilin said at the MAKS-2017 international airshow on Tuesday.
"We should conduct flight tests next year. We have scheduled five launches as part of flight development tests. No engine replacements are envisaged," the chief executive said.
"This rocket will operate under the Federal Space Program through 2025," Kirilin said.