Russia leads the way in space sector - Air Force commander-in-chief

Russia’s embassy: no evidence for Russia-backed hackers’ attacks on UK grid in The TimesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 20:47
Talks on de-escalation zones positively affect opposition’s mood in Geneva — Russian envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 13:17
Chechnya’s leader says Washington conducting anti-Russian policiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 5:25
De Mistura reports some progress at pan-Syrian talks but says no breakthroughWorld July 15, 2:40
Russia registers US special services penetrating into seized diplomatic compoundsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 14, 20:59
Putin vows to defend Russia's interestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 14, 20:53
Vesnina and Makarova to challenge Wimbledon title in doubles finalSport July 14, 20:19
Putin believes Trump’s most important quality is ability to listen to his interlocutorRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 14, 19:58
Runaway European bison found, to be taken back to nature reserve near MoscowSociety & Culture July 14, 19:26
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MIRNY /Arkhangelsk region/, July 15. /TASS/. Russia has retained a leading role in the space sector, Russian Air Force’s Commander-in-Chief Col Gen Viktor Bondarev told reporters on Saturday at celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the Plesetsk spaceport.
"We are at a very high level. Russia has not lost its positions in the space sector. Launches of spacecraft and satellites have increased recently," Bondarev said. "Yesterday, a successful launch put 72 spacecraft into orbit. It is a sort of a record, too. We are constantly developing and will aspire, so that Russia will not lose its positions in space."
Over 2,000 different spacecraft have been put into orbit and more than 1,600 carrier rockets and 500 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) have been launched from launching pads at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome for 60 years.