Russia leads the way in space sector - Air Force commander-in-chief

Science & Space
July 15, 18:22 UTC+3 MIRNY

Launches of spacecraft and satellites have increased recently, noted Viktor Bondarev

MIRNY /Arkhangelsk region/, July 15. /TASS/. Russia has retained a leading role in the space sector, Russian Air Force’s Commander-in-Chief Col Gen Viktor Bondarev told reporters on Saturday at celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of the Plesetsk spaceport.

"We are at a very high level. Russia has not lost its positions in the space sector. Launches of spacecraft and satellites have increased recently," Bondarev said. "Yesterday, a successful launch put 72 spacecraft into orbit. It is a sort of a record, too. We are constantly developing and will aspire, so that Russia will not lose its positions in space."

Over 2,000 different spacecraft have been put into orbit and more than 1,600 carrier rockets and 500 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) have been launched from launching pads at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome for 60 years.

