Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Soyuz-2.1a rocket delivers to orbit record number of satellites in Russia’s history

Science & Space
July 14, 10:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket together with the Fregat booster has delivered to orbit the Kanopus-V-IK satellite and 72 associated small satellites

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome has sent into a suborbital trajectory a record number of satellites, a source in Russia’s Roscosmos space corporation told TASS on Friday.

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket together with the Fregat booster has delivered to orbit the Kanopus-V-IK satellite and 72 associated small satellites. Russia has never launched such a large number of satellites simultaneously.

Read also

India takes record 104 satellites into orbit at one go — agency

Together with the Kanopus-V-IK satellite, aimed to detect hot spots of fire and monitor emergencies, the Mayak microsatellite, as well as two MKA-N devices for remote sensing of the Earth, have also been launched. The satellite group also includes Germany’s Flying Laptop and TechnoSat microsatellites, Japan’s WNISAT-1R, the NorSat-1 and NorSat-2 satellites (Norway/Canada), 48 US Dove satellites built on the 3U CubeSat format, three US 6U CubeSat satellites, two US LEMUR satellites built on the 3U CubeSat format, the Iskra-MAI-85 (designed by the Moscow Aviation Institute), Mayak (the Moscow Polytechnic University) and Ekvador UTE-YuZGU (the Kursk South-Western State University). Satellites designed by Russian universities are launched under the Roscosmos program for the support and development of the country’s higher educational institutions in the sphere of creating small satellites.

The satellites will be now delivered into three different orbits by the Fregat booster. After completing the mission, the booster will leave orbit and fall back to a designated area in the Indian Ocean.

Russia set its previous record concerning the number of launched satellites in 2014, when a Dnepr carrier rocket, launched from the Kapustin Yar military launch range, delivered 36 satellites to orbit.

The world record belongs to India that launched the PSLV-XL rocket carrying 104 satellites on February 15, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
From the Moon to Mars: space rovers exploring planets
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Chechen leader calls sentence in Nemtsov murder case ‘strange’
2
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
3
Over 3,000 Russian, Tajik troops alerted in first joint snap check
4
Russian jets scrambled six times over past week to intercept foreign aircraft - ministry
5
Embassy verifying reports on detained Russians in Turkey
6
Russia and China to work on joint mining equipment plant in Yakutia
7
Trump promises to invite Putin to White House ‘at the right time’
TOP STORIES
Реклама