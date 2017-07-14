Russia extends selection of candidates for cosmonaut unit

Russian jets scrambled six times over past week to intercept foreign aircraft - ministryMilitary & Defense July 14, 2:28
MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos and the Cosmonaut Training Center have decided to extend the selection of candidates for joining a cosmonaut unit.
"After studying the applications, the Roscosmos specialists decided that to fulfill ambitious tasks and develop new rocket and space equipment, the cosmonaut unit needs a bigger number of young people with engineering, technical and natural science skills," the state corporation said in a statement.
The applications were due to be submitted by July 14, three months after the selection of candidates for the cosmonaut unit was announced. No details on the timeframe have been revealed.
"The specialists continue studying the application forms, and the candidates for joining the unit who have passed the first stage will soon begin the main part of tests," Sergey Krikalev, a director for manned space programs, said.
He said those who failed to submit their documents in due time will manage to pass the selection stages. "We are not in a hurry, we are looking for professionals who are ready to conquer new space horizons. Space is waiting for you," Krikalev said.
The Cosmonaut Training Center, in the Star City near Moscow, has earlier received some 300 applications with documents from those who wish to join the cosmonaut unit.