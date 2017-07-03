SpaceX Dragon cargo craft splashes down in Pacific Ocean

NEW YORK, July 3. /TASS/. SpaceX’s Dragon cargo craft has returned to the Earth after undocking from the International Space Station (ISS). The space freighter has delivered 1.9 tonnes of cargoes, mainly the results of scientific experiments and the samples of technological developments.

"Dragon's main parachutes have been deployed. Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed-completing first re-flight of a commercial spacecraft to and from the Space Station," SpaceX wrote on its Twitter page.

The cargo spacecraft, which delivered 2.7 tonnes of supplies to the International Space Station on June 6, undocked from the world’s sole orbiter at 09:41 Moscow time. As the ISS announced on its Twitter page, US astronaut Jack Fischer carried out an operation to release the Dragon cargo craft from the grip of the Canadarm2 manipulator. The undocking operation was earlier planned for July 2 but was postponed due to an unfavorable weather forecast in the Pacific Ocean area where the cargo craft was intended to splash down.

The space freighter was launched on June 4 aboard a Falcon 9 carrier rocket from the spaceport on Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Currently, Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and US astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson are working aboard the International Space Station.