Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian university creates irradiation source for neutrino and dark matter detectors

Science & Space
June 30, 15:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In contrast to the item’s current analogues on the market, the source will be especially compact, safe for usage, and notably cheaper to produce

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Belgorod State University’s (BelSU) International Laboratory for Radiational Physics has started work on a brand-new source of ionizing irradiation, the press office of BelSU reported. The new source can be applied to various scientific research projects, even for calibrating detectors of neutrino and dark matter with a fast neutrons flux.

Read also

Scientists show new way to absorb infrared radiation

"The results of our experiments demonstrate the possibility of creating (this new object which is a) source of ionizing irradiation coming from a pyroelectric crystal on the surface of which an electric current appears when the temperature changes," Alexander Kubankin, Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Leader of the project, said.

"The preliminary tests showed that the source we have developed can generate X-ray irradiation with features surpassing foreign commercial analogues available on the market. In the near future, we are planning to make a prototype of the source which, by now, can be used for scientific and applied research," Kubankin added.

In contrast to the item’s current analogues on the market, the source will be especially compact, safe for usage, and notably cheaper to produce.

New source’s working principles

Ionizing irradiation is a flow of elementary particles capable of transforming a substance’s initially neutral atoms into ions through irradiation. Nowadays, the X-ray tubes emitting high-energy photons or various radioisotopes are analyzed mostly as sources of ionizing irradiation.

The new item will operate by pyroelectric crystal. With miniscule changes in temperature, an electrical potential of about 100,000 volts builds up on the surface of this crystal. The potential formed is enough to induce irradiation of electrons or ions of high energy from the surface of the material. According to the scientists, to adjust the temperature in order to activate the source’s functions, it is enough to connect it to a battery or even to sink the crystal to a glass with hot water.

Consequently, the new source is much safer than other modern analogues - it contains neither radioactive isotopes, nor sources of high-voltage power required for X-ray tubes. Moreover, it is notably more compact. The characteristic size of a capsule with the crystal does not exceed one centimeter in diameter and several centimeters in length.

New source’s applications

The development might be used for conducting various types of applied and fundamental research, for instance, in elementary analysis of substance composition or for tuning physical detectors of neutrino and dark matter particles. Additionally, the safety, compatibility, and low costs of the novel source of ionizing irradiation allow for creating platforms for laboratory experiments in nuclear physics, nuclear medicine, condensed state physics or biophysics.

Read also

Physicists from Novosibirsk develop generator of synchrotron radiation for CERN

The Belgorod scientists conducted the research by collaborating with colleagues from the Skobeltsin Institute of Nuclear Physics at Moscow State University and the Vekshinsky Scientific Research Institute for Vacuum Machinery, an industrial partner of the project. Now, BelSU has launched the design for the source’s prototype, with the next goal being the manufacture of the application.

"Our intention at the present time is to become first in producing a commercial source of ionizing irradiation based on the pyroelectric effect for calibration of low-background detectors. This will be an extremely handy tool which is required by many research teams," Kubankin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov informs Council of Europe chief that Moscow will discontinue 'paying its dues'
2
Putin extends Russian tit-for-tat sanctions against West until 2018
3
Russian shipyard floats out latest corvette armed with cruise missiles
4
Russian university creates irradiation source for neutrino and dark matter detectors
5
Russia’s upgraded radar adapted for operating in Arctic
6
Russia and India choosing shipyards for missile frigates construction
7
Russian-Chinese drills at Baltic Sea inject novelty into military cooperation — ambassador
TOP STORIES
Реклама