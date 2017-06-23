Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Сarrier rocket with Russian Defense ministry’s satellite blasts off Plesetsk space pad

Science & Space
June 23, 21:41 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket with a Russian defense ministry’s satellite has been launched from the Plesetsk space center, the ministry’s press service said on Friday.

"A combat unit of the Russian Aerospace Forces made a successful launch of a Soyuz-2.1v small-lift carrier rocket with a Russian defense ministry’s satellite from platform No43 of the Plesetsk space center’s launching pad No4 at 21:04 Moscow time on Friday, June 23," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, pre-launch operations and the launch "were conducted in a routine mode."

This was the third launch of the Soyuz-2.1v rocket, which is currently undergoing flight development tests at the Plesetsk space center. The first Soyuz-2.1v launch was successfully conducted in December 2013, and the second - in December 2015.

The previous launch of a Soyuz-2 carrier rocket was performed from the Plesetsk space center in northern Russia on May 25, when a Soyuz-2.1b rocket was blasted off in the interests of the defense ministry.

The family of Russia’s Soyuz-2 carrier rockets currently comprises Soyuz-2.1a and Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launchers and also the Soyuz-2.1v light rocket. They can be launched from the Baikonur, Plesetsk, and Vostochny cosmodromes and the Kourou spaceport (South America).

Read also

Flight tests of Russia’s new carrier rocket may start before 2022

Russia plans to launch new Soyuz-5 carrier rocket in 2022

Russia accelerates work on developing hydrogen engine for super-heavy carrier rocket

Russia to hold launches of new medium-class carrier rocket from sea platform

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian warships fire Kalibr cruise missiles, destroy IS arms depots in Syria
2
Poland passes law on demolishing Red Army monuments
3
Ukraine’s finance ministry files appeal to London Court against Russia in $3 bln debt case
4
Politician says Russia vs Mexico football game will be interesting to watch
5
Russia’s Defense Ministry mulls option of light radar surveillance aircraft
6
Lavrov slams NATO for its geopolitical ambitions
7
Ex-premier says initiative to impeach Poroshenko stems from Ukraine’s economy collapse
TOP STORIES
Реклама