Russia, France to co-develop technologies for advanced aircraft engines

Science & Space
June 22, 11:53 UTC+3 LE BOURGET

The technologies may be used in advanced aircraft engines fifteen years later

LE BOURGET, June 22. /TASS/. Russia and France have agreed to co-develop technologies that will enhance the ecological properties and economical operation of future aircraft engines that may be produced fifteen years later.

"We are talking about technologies that may be used in advanced aircraft engines fifteen years later. We are not talking about currently operating engines, but about long-run developments," Director General of the Baranov Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM), Mikhail Gordin, told TASS at the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget.

This task is set out in the memorandum on cooperation that was signed on Wednesday between CIAM and the Office National d'Etudes et de Recherches Aerospatiales (ONERA) at the air show. The memorandum itself is the prolongation of earlier agreements. "Today, we have prolonged the memorandum, which sets out the controlling mechanism for CIAM and ONERA scientific researches, for five years more. What is meant here is that the parties will agree upon the subjects of scientific researches, study them together and share results," Gordin said.

Specific scientific missions will be set out in additional agreements. They are, mostly, planned joint researches aimed to increase the ecological properties and economical operation of civil aircraft, that is to increase fuel efficiency and abate emissions. "This is the key issue that Europe is concerned about. We have specific experience that may be helpful in this area, for example, on turbines, compressors and other propulsion components, as well as on mathematical modelling," Gordin said.

As he put it, Russia will benefit from cooperation with its French counterparts, because this cooperation helps monitor the level of aviation science in the world and use the advanced foreign experience in its developments.

"Results differ: we are lagging behind on some points and we have developments that no one else has, and that’s the main goal of cooperation. It is impossible to be the first in all areas, so there should be mutual exchange (of experience), one should not turn inward. If we don’t talk to Americans, French and Germans on such issues, we won’t be receiving information that may help to produce some types of Russian-made equipment," director general stressed.

