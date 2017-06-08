Back to Main page
Proton-M launch vehicle puts US satellite into orbit

Science & Space
June 08, 8:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Proton-M rocket has launched the US telecom probe EChostar-21 into datum orbit

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. A Proton-M rocket has launched the US telecom probe EChostar-21 into datum orbit, a spokesman for the Roscosmos space corporation informed TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Russia plans 5 Proton-M carrier rocket launches in 2017

"The third-stage vehicle has separated from the space probe," the spokesman said.

The further travel of the space probe to a geo-transitional orbit with the parameters of 36,000 km by 2,300 km will be assisted by five burns of the upper-stage vehicle.

"The delivery of the probe to the datum orbit is likely to take 9 minutes 41 seconds," the spokesman said.

That was the first blast of the Proton-M launch vehicle this year. The previous liftoff of a Proton family vehicle took place on June 9, 2016. The vehicle brought the Intelsat-31 satellite then. Echostar-21 was to be launched soon after but the date was rescheduled time after time and then was postponed after specialists had found a defect in stage two and stage three engines.

Reports said the manufacturer had used a different soldering flux in the production of 71 engines. Although it was more expensive, it still did not meet the general technological requirements.

Read also

Russia delays launch of Proton carrier rocket with EchoStar 21 satellite

On the whole, delivery of Echostar-21 to the designated orbit (from the takeoff through to the separation of the space probe from the upper-stage booster) is likely to take 9 hours 13 minutes and will round up at 15:58 Moscow Time. After that the U.S. customer, the U.S. mobile telephony operator EchoStar Corporation, will take over control of the satellite.

The Proton-M launch vehicle blasted off from Baikonur Space Center in Kazakhstan at 06:45 Moscow Time.

Echostar-21 is a powerful geostationary telecom satellite built by Space Systems/Loral. It will support cellular services in Europe.

The satellite weighs 6,871 kg and has an estimated time limit of active existence of fifteen years.

Space
Photo
Infographics
