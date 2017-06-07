Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s first driverless truck to be tested in August

Science & Space
June 07, 8:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The test will involve the existing prototypes of UGV, loaded with real commercial cargo

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The first commercial cargo shipment by a driverless truck in Russia will be carried out in August on a highway linking Russia’s two biggest cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg, the head of the Traft shipping company told TASS.

"We don’t know exactly who the client will be, we are in talks on the issue at the moment. But it will be a totally commercial cargo shipment," said Artur Muradyan, whose company Traft will become the first official contractor for a cargo shipment by an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).

The test will involve the existing prototypes of UGV by either Kamaz and or GAZ, loaded with real commercial cargo. The Russian Highways State Company (Avtodor) will provide for a testing ground and infrastructure. The test will be carried out in cooperation with the traffic police, the transport ministry and other state bodies.

In order to complete the delivery, a 30-kilometer stretch of the M-11 federal highway will be closed for traffic during the test. The driverless truck will be accompanied by a convoy of an ordinary truck and two vehicles with Avtodor experts. An emergency operator, who will have the right to interfere if anything goes wrong, will be on duty in the UGV’s cabin.

The test will be completed once an automated system notifies the head office of Traft of a successful delivery to a client in St. Petersburg.

Russia’s first prototype of a driverless vehicle was built in 2015 on the basis of the Kamaz-5350 truck. The vehicle can follow the designated route without human control. Its artificial intelligence system is able read road markings and traffic signs and identify other drivers and pedestrians.

Kamaz chief Sergei Kokogin earlier said that about 7 billion rubles are to be invested by the state and private companies into UGV projects this year. Russian-made driverless vehicles expected to appear on the global market by 2025.

Kamaz expects to invest about 400 million rubles in the project in 2017.

According to a survey conducted by Cognitive Technologies, about 56% of Russians and 68% of US citizens are ready to use UGV technologies. The survey was conducted among 33,000 respondents in Russia and 7,000 in the United States.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senators condemn US-led coalition’s air strike in Syria
2
Missile shield will not protect entire US territory - Putin
3
US-led coalition's Air Force delivers air strike at pro-government forces in Syria
4
Shanghai Organization’s expansion should include Iran — Russian diplomat
5
Russian defense minister suggests signing Russian-Chinese military cooperation roadmap
6
Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drills
7
NATO says its military buildup in East Europe in line with commitments to Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама