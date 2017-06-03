Back to Main page
First launch of Angara-A5M heavy rocket planned for 2021 - deputy prime minister

Science & Space
June 03, 16:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On June 3, the defense-industry complex’s board and Roskosmos outlined priority works to make a new super-heavy class rocket and to build infrastructures at the Vostochny cosmodrome

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The first launch of Russia’s Angara-A5M heavy rocket is planned from the Vostochny cosmodrome in 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

"On June 3, the defense-industry complex’s board and Roskosmos outlined priority works to make a new super-heavy class rocket and to build infrastructures at the Vostochny cosmodrome," he wrote. "The first launch of the Angara-A5M heavy rocket from Vostochny is planned for 2021."

Earlier reports were that Roskosmos cancelled works on a piloted version of the Angara-A5 rocket - Angara-A5P, and suspended construction of infrastructures for piloted launches at the Vostochny cosmodrome until the super-heavy rocket is made.

Persons
Dmitry Rogozin
