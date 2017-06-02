Comet V2 Johnson headed towards Earth to be visible in Moscow

World Bank does not expect sharp hike in oil prices in long term perspectiveBusiness & Economy June 02, 14:33
Federation Council committee upholds Deputy FM Nebenzya’s appointment as UN envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 14:18
Comet V2 Johnson headed towards Earth to be visible in MoscowScience & Space June 02, 14:07
Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft with crew of two leaves space stationScience & Space June 02, 14:04
Expert: Decision to drop Angara project made due to mistakes in space strategyScience & Space June 02, 13:57
Putin concerned about Russian-US relations hitting record-low since Cold WarRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 02, 13:53
Lukoil CEO doubts deeper quotas on oil production cut within OPEC deal are necessaryBusiness & Economy June 02, 13:48
Senior Russian minister believes Putin is ‘fond of’ digital economyBusiness & Economy June 02, 13:43
Analyst points to reasons behind Russia's decision to return to Baikonur spaceportScience & Space June 02, 13:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Comet V2 Johnson, expected to approach the Earth on June 4, will be visible in northern latitudes, particularly in Moscow, through binoculars, the press service of the Moscow Planetarium said in a Friday statement.
"On June 4, 2017, Comet C/2015 V2 (also known as Comet V2 Johnson) will travel past the Earth at the distance of 121,325,600 kilometers," the statement reads. "The comet will not be visible to the naked eye but it would be possible to see it through binoculars and telescopes," the press service added.
During the first half of June, the comet will be visible in the constellation of Bootes not far from Arcturus, the brightest star in this constellation. It will be observable high above the horizon in the southern part of the sky at mid-latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere, provided the sky is clear and without a single cloud in it.
The comet will be at its brightest in early June, reaching a magnitude of plus seven. For comparison, the planet Neptune has a brightness magnitude of around plus 7.8, while the Big Dipper has the magnitude of plus two.
C/2015 V2 is a hyperbolic comet discovered on November 3, 2015, by Jess Johnson.