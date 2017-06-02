SpaceX puts off launch of Dragon freighter with ISS cargo

NEW YORK, June 2. /TASS/. US space company SpaceX delayed the launch of its Dragon space freighter to the International Space Station (ISS) due to unfavorable weather conditions, the company said.

"Standing down due to lightning. Backup launch opportunity on Saturday, June 3 at 5:07 p.m. EDT (00:07 June 4, Moscow time)," the company said.

The decision was made minutes before the scheduled launch.

During its resupply mission, Dragon was to deliver about 2.7 tonnes of cargo, including food and scientific materials for more than 250 experiments on the orbit. The space freighter was to end its orbital mission and splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the northern coast of California on July 2.

The delay will also affect the planned docking with the ISS, previously scheduled for June 4.