Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian techies 'teach' neural network to reduce noise in digital photos

Science & Space
May 31, 12:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Noise-reduction is crucial for working with digital images, as well as for computer vision

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Researchers from the Skoltech Institute of Science and Technology have unveiled a new unrivaled innovation for reducing noise in digital images based on the application of a neural network, Skoltech’s press office said.

Noise-reduction is crucial for working with digital images, as well as for computer vision. The task of removing noise consists of eliminating visual distortions while keeping the distinct uniqueness of an image, such as edges or texture.

Read also

Moscow scientists propose measuring nanoobjects using ultrasound

"In our work, by making use of the latest achievements in deep learning, we created a new neural network which can greatly eliminate any defects from earlier innovations for reducing noise on images, which brings about favorable results in a relatively short period of time," said Stamatios Lefkimmiatis, professor at Skoltech, and leader of the research group who came up with the new approach.

The newly created technique is based on algorithms of deep learning of neural networks. The scientific team put together a neural network which effectively releases black-white and color images from noise. The network also takes into account the self-similarity properties of images which usually contain repeating sections. In contrast to previously existing technologies, the neural network considers this informational redundancy which is beneficial to the quality of pictures’ outcome.

According to the scientists, neural network learning might take quite a long time. Nevertheless, after the learning process is completed, the smart network can provide reasonable results relatively quickly.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian cruise missiles hit terrorist targets near Palmyra
2
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
3
Press review: Moscow doubts Trump's Arab NATO plan and Moldova deters Russian peacekeepers
4
Russia’s Strategic Missile Force operates 99% combat-ready launchers
5
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
6
Moscow concerned over for US-led coalition’s ill-conceived airstrikes in Syria
7
Russian diplomat says US accusations against Iran 'lead nowhere'
TOP STORIES
Реклама