Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocket

Science & Space
May 22, 17:55 UTC+3

The president set a task for Russia’s state space corporation to accelerate work by means of developing the technologies presented by general designers, according to deputy PM Rogozin

© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS

SOCHI, May 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has set a task of accelerating work on a super-heavy rocket, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told journalists on Monday after a government meeting on the space industry development.

"We looked at a serious perspective - a perspective of developing a super-heavy-class rocket," he said. "The president set a task for Roscosmos [Russia’s state space corporation] to accelerate work by means of developing the technologies presented by general designers."

Read also

Russia's super-heavy rocket project estimated at $23 billion

According to Rogozin, the government has approved a plan of further use of the Baikonur spaceport, which will be discussed in Kazakhstan within days. "We plan to immediately start work on a medium-class rocket that would be competitive with the United States’ latest developments on the commercial services market," he said, adding that this rocket will have a carrying capacity of 17 tonnes.

Apart from that, in his words, it is planned to use Baikonur’s launching pad for Zenit rockets. He said this work will be part of the plan for the development of a super-heavy-class rocket and stressed the importance of large-scale cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
