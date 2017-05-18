Russian medics conduct surgery to separate fingers of ‘butterfly’ patient

Russian medics conduct surgery to separate fingers of ‘butterfly’ patientScience & Space May 18, 18:53
Russia's Baltic fleet in photosMilitary & Defense May 18, 18:38
Seal school in session: see how sea mammals are trainedSociety & Culture May 18, 18:29
Maduro informs Putin about measures to resolve crisis in VenezuelaWorld May 18, 18:20
Lavrov says information about tighter flight security in US is no secretRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 18:08
Kiev bans Russian social networks to silence alternative opinions and news — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 17:41
State Duma approves Russia’s new ambassador to TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 16:57
Russian diplomat says Moscow and Washington should fight terrorism togetherRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 16:55
Diplomat slams US State Department’s report on Assad regime crimes as unfoundedRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 18, 16:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Medics of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have performed a unique surgery to separate fingers of a ‘butterfly’ patient, the ministry’s press service told TASS on Thursday.
"The unique surgery was conducted at the All-Russia Center of Emergency and Radiation Medicine," the press service said.
Such surgery was performed in Russia for the first time on a patient suffering from Epidermolysis bullosa, a group of inherited connective tissue diseases that cause blisters in the skin and mucosal membrane.
Patients with Epidermolysis bullosa are often called ‘butterfly people’ as their skin is said to be as fragile as a butterfly’s wings. The disease often causes fingers and toes to fuse together.
"The surgery helps to restore the functioning and appearance of fingers," the press service said.
The St.Petersburg-based Center of Emergency and Radiation Medicine is the only hospital in Russia that offers all the necessary treatment to adult patients with Epidermolysis bullosa.