Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New super-heavy space rocket to be less costly to make than Energia to recreate

Science & Space
May 17, 19:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Transition to a three-stage pattern of the carrier rocket and rational use of oxygen-hydrogen fuel has allowed for slashing the costs of developing a new super-heavy rocket by 30%

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia’s new super-heavy space rocket will turn out 30% less costly to develop than a hypothetical project for recreating the abandoned Soviet-era Energia project, the Energia space rocket corporation said in a news release.

"Transition to a three-stage pattern of the carrier rocket and rational use of oxygen-hydrogen fuel has allowed for slashing the overall research and development costs of developing a new super-heavy rocket by 30%," the news release says.

Read also

Russia's super-heavy rocket project estimated at $23 billion

At the same time the new space rocket project will capitalize on the potential accumulated by the Soviet Union’s curtailed Energia-Buran project.

"The unique oxygen-kerosene engine RD-171M, still unparalleled in the world, which was one of Energia’s elements, will be used in a yet-to-be developed rocket," the news release quotes the Energia corporation’s first deputy general designer, Igor Radugin, as saying.

He recalled that the Energia rocket and Buran space shuttle were the largest-ever program in the history of national space rocket industry. By 1985 its financing had reached 1.3 billion rubles.

Energia’s first launch was from the Baikonur space site in Kazakhstan on May 15, 1987. It was the first-ever Soviet rocket that used hydrogen for first-stage fuel. It was capable of propelling into near-Earth orbits not only the Buran space shuttle, but any other payload having a mass of 100 tonnes.

New super-heavy rocket

In 2015, the chairman of the science and engineering council of the Roscosmos corporation, Yuri Koptev, said a new heavy rocket for 70-80-tonne payloads would require 700 billion rubles to make. Later, it was announced that both the super-heavy rocket and the infrastructure for it at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East would cost 1.5 trillion rubles.

Read also

Russia to develop super-heavy class rocket for building station on Moon

A new super-heavy space rocket would consist of the rocket Feniks and the third-stage hydrogen-fueled stage of the rocket Angara-A5B. Roscosmos’s strategy scheduled the beginning of super-heavy rocket tests for 2035.

Earlier, a source in the space rocket industry told TASS that the Energia corporation had designed two projects of a super-heavy rocket - Energia 5V-PTK (liftoff mass of 2,368 tonnes) and Energia-5VR-PTK (launch mass of 2,346 tonnes).

Both are capable of putting payloads of about 100 tonnes into near-Earth orbits and of about 20.5 tonnes - the estimated mass of the lunar configuration of the spacecraft Federatsiya - into near-Moon orbits.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria and Israel to participate in International Army Games for first time
2
Putin: new state armament program to boost Russia’s combat potential
3
Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — Putin
4
Kadyrov says Russia remains Islam’s ‘most loyal ally and protector’
5
Vladimir Putin: We are strong because we are right
6
Russian social network banned in Ukraine sets traffic record
7
Russia ready to provide transcript of Lavrov-Trump talks
TOP STORIES
Реклама