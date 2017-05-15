Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Scientists uncover new evidence showing mankind not at fault for mammoths’ extinction

Science & Space
May 15, 18:08 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

Scientists claim that by the end of the mammoth fauna the soil became more humid

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Wooly mammoth Yuka

39,000-year-old wooly mammoth Yuka to go on show in Moscow

YEKATERINBURG, May 15. /TASS/. Scientists from the Ural department of the Russian Academy of Sciences in cooperation with researchers from Australia, the US, Canada, and Norway carried out an extensive study on the bones of ancient animals, finding new proof that mammoths became extinct because of the change in vegetation and a lack of food and not because of man, chief research associate at the Institute of Plant and Animal Ecology (part of the Russian Academy of Sciences), Pavel Kosintsev. 

“We wanted to examine the changes in the ecological niches of different mammoth species, so we analyzed isotopes in the bones of mammoths that lived in various periods of time in Europe, Asia, North and South America. All of them showed the same result: at the end of the mammoth fauna – 10,000 - 14,000 years ago – the quantity of nitrogen isotopes rose sharply. This means that by the end of the mammoth fauna, the soil became more humid,” he said. 

According to the scientist, soil moistening could happen for two reasons: deglaciation and permafrost thawing. 

“Soil moistening and climate warming led to a change in vegetation from xerocolous to hydrophilous plants. Most animals that were used to xerocolous vegetation had to feed on plants that they were hygrophilous, which led to their reduction,” Kosintsev specified. 

Read also

Fossils of extinct hybrid between aurochs and steppe bison found in Urals caves

He added that the research showed how the main species of mammoth became extinct. “The population dwindled down to a handful in number, and the species did not replenish itself. That was an ecosystem collapse, for which man was not to blame, in any way,” Kosintsev highlighted. 

It was earlier reported that scientists from the Ural department of the Russian Academy of Sciences and scientists from Australia, the UK, Denmark, Poland, the US, France and other countries conducted genetic research on the bones of an ancient bison found in Ural caves and found out that part of them belonged to an unknown ancient bison species – a hybrid of steppe bison (Bison priscus) and aurochs (Bos primigenius) that appeared about 120,000 years ago. The newly discovered species was called Bison X.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
2
Virtual battlefield for robots and drones developed in Russia
3
Press review: China lays Silk Road to new world order and Austria hails Nazi collaborators
4
Russia develops 3D printer prototype to print large metal items in outer space
5
US to draft proposals to settle situation with Russian diplomats — Zakharova
6
Putin approves Russian economic security strategy until 2030
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Реклама