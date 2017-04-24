Roscosmos excludes three cosmonauts from space team

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The inter-departmental commission for the selection of cosmonauts has made a decision to dismiss Sergei Volkov, Alexander Samokutyayev and Sergei Revin from the cosmonauts’ team, the press office of the Cosmonaut Training Center reported on Monday.

"The inter-departmental commission for the selection of cosmonauts and their assignment to the crews of manned spacecraft and stations made a decision at its April 21 session to recommend the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center to relieve Sergei Volkov of the duties of a 1st class test-cosmonaut and cosmonaut-instructor of the cosmonaut team, Alexander Samokutyayev of the duties of a test-cosmonaut and cosmonaut-instructor and deputy commander of the cosmonaut team and Sergei Revin of the duties of a 3rd class test-cosmonaut of the cosmonaut group," the press office said in a statement obtained by TASS.