Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kourou spaceport in French Guiana likely to resume work on Monday - agency

Science & Space
April 23, 7:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW
France Presse reported that three planned space launches, disrupted earlier by mass strikes in French Guiana, were rescheduled for other dates, possibly for May and June
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Kourou spaceport in French Guiana will resume its operations next week on Monday after it idled since mid-March due numerous protests on behalf of local population, according to France Presse news agency.

The agency reported that three planned space launches, disrupted earlier by mass strikes in French Guiana, were rescheduled for other dates, possibly for May and June.

Earlier reports stated that the French authorities decided to allocate French Guiana additional 2.1 billion euros in a bid to overcome local economic and social problems as well as to provider a decent level of safety.

A general public strike flared up in French Guiana in the middle of March this year. Schools, colleges, government offices, port facilities and many businesses were closed down. Those on strike planted quite a few roadblocks hindering motor traffic. The road blockade interfered with the operation of the Kourou spaceport.

French Guiana’s population rose in revolt against poor working and living conditions amid the general crisis of the regional economy. In particular, the protesters demand better local infrastructures, health service and education and complain about problems with security.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
2
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack
3
Modernization of The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier to begin September
4
Russia offers Switzerland to sign agreement on customs collaboration
5
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
6
Putin orders to eliminate defense industry drawbacks exposed in military drills
7
Russia's Sukhoi comes up with first designs of 6th-generation fighter — deputy PM
TOP STORIES
Реклама