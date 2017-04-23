Kourou spaceport in French Guiana likely to resume work on Monday - agency

Russian soldier’s killer mentally unstable - Armenia’s Investigative CommitteeWorld April 23, 0:48
MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The Kourou spaceport in French Guiana will resume its operations next week on Monday after it idled since mid-March due numerous protests on behalf of local population, according to France Presse news agency.
The agency reported that three planned space launches, disrupted earlier by mass strikes in French Guiana, were rescheduled for other dates, possibly for May and June.
Earlier reports stated that the French authorities decided to allocate French Guiana additional 2.1 billion euros in a bid to overcome local economic and social problems as well as to provider a decent level of safety.
A general public strike flared up in French Guiana in the middle of March this year. Schools, colleges, government offices, port facilities and many businesses were closed down. Those on strike planted quite a few roadblocks hindering motor traffic. The road blockade interfered with the operation of the Kourou spaceport.
French Guiana’s population rose in revolt against poor working and living conditions amid the general crisis of the regional economy. In particular, the protesters demand better local infrastructures, health service and education and complain about problems with security.