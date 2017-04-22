Cygnus spacecraft approaches ISS

Two bandits from IS gang killed in Stavropol territoryWorld April 22, 15:12
MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) "caught" the Cygnus cargo spacecraft with the Canadarm manipulator. NASA TV broadcasts the process.
An Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, towards the ISS on April 18. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA telecast the launch live.
Cygnus is carrying 3.5 tonnes of cargoes, including food, instruments, equipment for space walks and computer components for about 250 experiments to be staged during the 51st and 52nd expeditions to the ISS. It also brought the IceCube experimental mini satellite.
After docking with the ISS Cygnus will stay in orbit for about three months. It will be loaded with garbage and waste from the ISS for further disposal.