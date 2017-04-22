Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Cygnus spacecraft approaches ISS

Science & Space
April 22, 13:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW
An Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, towards the ISS on April 18
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) "caught" the Cygnus cargo spacecraft with the Canadarm manipulator. NASA TV broadcasts the process.

An Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, towards the ISS on April 18. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA telecast the launch live.

Cygnus is carrying 3.5 tonnes of cargoes, including food, instruments, equipment for space walks and computer components for about 250 experiments to be staged during the 51st and 52nd expeditions to the ISS. It also brought the IceCube experimental mini satellite.

After docking with the ISS Cygnus will stay in orbit for about three months. It will be loaded with garbage and waste from the ISS for further disposal.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals the only way of dealing with US
2
Russia, Japan developing 20 joint projects - newspaper
3
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
4
Russian aircraft carrier The Admiral Kuznetsov to be equipped with Kalibr missile system
5
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack
6
Moscow expects substantive dialogue between Lavrov and Mogherini on Russia-EU cooperation
7
Media: Russian citizen Seleznev sentenced to 27 years in US prison
TOP STORIES
Реклама