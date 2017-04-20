Back to Main page
China launches first space freighter Tianzhou-1

Science & Space
April 20, 16:08 UTC+3 BEIJING
The cargo ship is intended to dock with the Tiangon-2 orbital space station and conduct the station’s on-orbit refueling
© Ju Zhenhua/Xinhua via AP

China hopes to expand cooperation with Russia in space

BEIJING, April 20. /TASS/. The first Chinese cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1 (Heavenly Vessel-1) was launched from the Wenchang spaceport in the southern Hainan province by a Chang Zheng-7 (Long-March-7) carrier rocket on Thursday. The launch was broadcast live by China’s central television.

The cargo ship is intended to dock with the Tiangon-2 orbital space station and conduct the station’s on-orbit refueling.

The Chang Zheng-7 is a new-generation carrier rocket to deliver satellites weighing up to 13.5 tonnes into near-Earth orbit. It was launched for the first time in June last year from the Wenchang space center, marking a new stage in China’s space exploration.

