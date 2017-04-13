Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s first and only astronaut denounces move by Kiev to change Cosmonautics Day

Science & Space
April 13, 16:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Ukrainian deputy PM has proposed to move Cosmonautics Day celebrations from April to November
Share
1 pages in this article
Leonid Kadenyuk

Leonid Kadenyuk

© NASA

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Major General Leonid Kadenyuk, the first and only astronaut of independent Ukraine, came out against a proposal to move Cosmonautics Day celebrations from April to November in his native country.

This proposal was cooked up by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Vyacheslav Kirilenko who said Ukraine should mark Cosmonautics Day on November 19, when Kadenyuk made his flight on NASA's Columbia in 1997.

Read also
Roscosmos starts recruitment of cosmonauts for future lunar missions

"Of course, I am against this," Kadenyuk told Govorit Moskva radio. "Yuri Gagarin’s flight, the first human space flight, was important not only for the Soviet Union and the planet, but for the Universe… This holiday is a global holiday. It cannot be cancelled or replaced. Gagarin is irreplaceable."

April 12 is celebrated in Russia as Cosmonautics Day and was declared by the UN the International Day of Human Space Flight to mark the beginning of mankind ushering in the space era.

Kirilenko’s proposal has become the last step in the de-communization crusade in Ukraine that followed the 2014 coup.

This wave of political zealotry involves renaming cities, towns, and streets with those not linked to the Soviet period, as well as the removal of all Soviet symbols and monuments.

Gallery
11 photo

Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Inside Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
11
First woman in space
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Hundreds poisoned in US-led coalition’s strike on IS depot in Deir ez-Zor
4
Russian Defense Ministry has no data on fatalities in coalition strike near Deir ez-Zor
5
Lavrov doubtful talks with Tillerson will show any results soon
6
Russia to develop first prototype of next-generation strategic bomber by early 2020s
7
Kremlin: Putin outlined causes of worsening Russia-US ties at meeting with Tillerson
TOP STORIES
Реклама