Russia to establish new Earth’s remote sensing center in Antarctica

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The second center of the Earth’s remote sensing will be set up at Russia’s Progress research station in Antarctica, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin made this statement as he spoke at a festive evening in the State Kremlin Palace on the occasion of Cosmonautics Day.

"The first Arctic Center of the Earth’s remote sensing has already been deployed in Murmansk. A similar center will be established at the Progress station in Antarctica," the Russian president said.