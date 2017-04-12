Russia to establish new Earth’s remote sensing center in Antarctica

Armored buses may be an option to protect footballers — Russia’s football executiveSport April 12, 20:08
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’World April 12, 19:53
Rosneft CEO, Chechen leader may file lawsuits against Financial TimesWorld April 12, 19:21
Putin expects breakthroughs in space scienceScience & Space April 12, 18:35
Three injured in St. Petersburg metro blast in severe condition — officialSociety & Culture April 12, 18:21
Putin receives US Secretary of State, Russian Foreign MinisterRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 18:21
Russia to establish new Earth’s remote sensing center in AntarcticaScience & Space April 12, 18:19
Russian football chief: Terrorists now target world’s most popular sport of footballSport April 12, 17:23
Russian Foreign Ministry’s site repels regular DDoS attacks carried out from USRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 17:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The second center of the Earth’s remote sensing will be set up at Russia’s Progress research station in Antarctica, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Putin made this statement as he spoke at a festive evening in the State Kremlin Palace on the occasion of Cosmonautics Day.
"The first Arctic Center of the Earth’s remote sensing has already been deployed in Murmansk. A similar center will be established at the Progress station in Antarctica," the Russian president said.