Lifespan of every fifth Russian satellite already over — Roscosmos

Science & Space
April 12, 6:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW
More than 20% of spacecraft in the orbit operate longer than envisaged by their life expectancy
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Every fifth Russian satellite currently in the orbit is operating beyond its expected life span, the head of Russia’s Roscosmos space corporation said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiiskaya Gazeta government daily Wednesday.

"More than 20% of spacecraft in the orbit operate longer than envisaged by their life expectancy," Igor Komarov said in an interview published on the Cosmonautics Day, marked on Wednesday.

According to the Roscosmos information and analysis center, the lifespan of more than half of all satellites in the Glonass naviagation system has already expired. Out of 24 navigational satellites currently in the orbit, 13 remain operational beyond their seven-year life span.

