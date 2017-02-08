Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian hi-tech firm creates vegetative data storage media excelling DVD and BluRay

Science & Space
February 08, 12:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The multi-layered medium consists of photosensitive data-storing layers and polymer-based layers that direct and spread the light of the reading laser
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Ruselectronics, part of Russia’s hi-tech corporation Rostec, has developed an optical data storage medium comprising substances of vegetative origin to excel CD, DVD and BluRay formats, the company’s press office told TASS.

The multi-layered medium consists of photosensitive data-storing layers and polymer-based layers that direct and spread the light of the reading laser.

"Chromone-class phenolic compounds originating in plants are used to form functional photosensitive layers," Ruselectronics said.

"The data storage media that have been developed excel the existing CD, DVD and BluRay formats by the storage volume, the efficiency of the method and the speed of reading," the company said.

Read also
US publication selects five most promising Russian hi-tech startups

The new medium in the form of a compact disc can store up to 1 terabyte of information and read data at a speed of 12 gigabits per second while a standard BluRay disc can contain a maximum of 50 gigabytes and offer a data reading speed of 576 megabits per second.

The principle of storing data on a vegetative medium will differ from the method used in existing optical discs. For example, the laser can store information on DVDs by burning some areas in the disc (the so-called pits). Requirements exist for the minimum size limit of pits, as well as restrictions for the number of the disc’s layers.

New data media that will be produced at the Central R&D Technological Institute Technomash will store data through the ability of the chromones to change their properties (they start to glow) under the impact of light of certain intensity. Such a disc can contain a far greater number of data-storing layers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
11
Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Nigerian pirates take Russian, Ukrainian sailors hostage
2
Kremlin denies any Russian involvement in murder of Donbass militia commander
3
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
4
Donetsk puts forward step-by-step East Ukraine ceasefire plan
5
Putin signs law decriminalizing domestic violence
6
Ambassador says Russian tourist inflow to Cyprus grows by 50% in 2016
7
Assad says Syria ready for direct talks with all opposition representatives
TOP STORIES
Реклама