Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Breakthrough puts researchers on right path to creating drugs to fight heart disease

Science & Space
February 06, 17:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Researchers from Russia, the UK, and Switzerland demonstrated that the endothelin receptors type B have almost no influence of the fission of cells of unstriated muscles of vessels, the press service of Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology said.

The results of the study imply that to cope with the vessel diseases, remedies need to be developed aimed at interacting with endotheline receptors type A (ETA) and time should not be spent on working with endotheline receptors B (ETB). The article describing the study has been published in the journal Hypertension.

Read also
Scientists use computer modelling of protein to cure epilepsy and heart disease

"The experiments show no significant role of ETB receptors in the proliferation of smooth muscle cells. This is new information which may potentially save lots of money and effort just by pointing out the way which one should not follow, and namely, creating an ETB antagonist based anti-atherosclerotic drugs," commented Skoltech Professor Yury Kotelevtsev, Associate Director of Skoltech Center for Functional Genomics, and a coauthor of the study.

Endothelines are substances synthesized by the human body for constricting vessels. In order for them to function, they must be bound to corresponding receptors which are located in the vascular walls. These receptors can be classified into two types: A (ETA) and B (ETB). The ETA and ETB receptors govern the processes of vessels constriction and distension, as well as the growth of their tissues, and consequently play an important role in the evolution of some diseases, for instance, pulmonary hypertension and atherosclerosis.

To clarify the role of ETB receptor in the control of growth of smooth muscles cells, the scientists switched off the genes coding the receptor. Using a mouse, they damaged the arterial walls in the limb of the rodent to track the growth of vessel tissues without ETB receptors and found out that this receptor has almost no effect on the fission of cells after vessel damage.

According to Kotelevtsev, the scientists expected to come to sharply contradicting conclusions. But now, additional experiments have been scheduled, since these crucial results must be rechecked before finally being validated.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
11
Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
2
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
3
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
4
Contractor confirms Latvia dismantling last Soviet nuclear missile base
5
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
6
Lavrov stresses Iran's contribution to struggle against Islamic State
7
Russian scientists work on technology for drill waste disposal
TOP STORIES
Реклама