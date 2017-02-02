Voronezh plant to start producing systems for Federation spacecraft in 2017

Voronezh plant to start producing systems for Federation spacecraft in 2017Science & Space February 02, 23:53
Russian experts arrive in Egypt to inspect Cairo airportWorld February 02, 23:48
Two injured as Ukrainian military shells DonetskWorld February 02, 23:45
Russian paralympians to take part in 18 world championships this yearSport February 02, 23:41
Situation around Scythian gold from Crimean museums can be changedSociety & Culture February 02, 22:43
White House denies easing sanctions on Russia, cites need for specific carve-outsWorld February 02, 21:54
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalitionRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 02, 20:02
Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with Europe in gas supply sphere but needs guaranteesBusiness & Economy February 02, 19:36
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security ServiceWorld February 02, 19:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VORONEZH, February 2. /TASS/. The Voronezh-based Orbita company will start serial production of equipment to be installed on Russia’s next-generation Federation manned spacecraft, the regional government’s press service said Thursday.
"In December 2016, the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia (RKK Energia) has approved the first stage of works to create electricity circuits for the new Russia manned spacecraft, the Federation, to replace Soyuz spacecrafts and Progress space freighters. In mid-2017, Orbita will start serial production of this equipment," the Voronezh Region government said.
The Federation is the next-generation reusable spacecraft, expected to enter service in 2021 to replace Russia’s flagship Soyuz spacecraft. It will be capable of delivering people and cargo both to the Earth orbit and the Moon.
The orbital version of the vehicle will measure 20 feet (6.1 meters) in length and weigh approximately 14.4 metric tons, the lunar version will be nearly five metric tons heavier.
The spacecraft is designed to send up to four cosmonauts to space. It will be able to operate in the autonomous regime for up to 30 days, with the possibility of staying attached to the International Space Station (ISS) for up to one year. It will be launched atop the heavy Angara-A5V and Angara-A5P rockets.