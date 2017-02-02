Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Voronezh plant to start producing systems for Federation spacecraft in 2017

Science & Space
February 02, 23:53 UTC+3 VORONEZH
The Federation is the next-generation reusable spacecraft, expected to enter service in 2021
Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

VORONEZH, February 2. /TASS/. The Voronezh-based Orbita company will start serial production of equipment to be installed on Russia’s next-generation Federation manned spacecraft, the regional government’s press service said Thursday.

Read also
Unmanned Federation spacecraft to be launched from Vostochny spaceport in 2021

"In December 2016, the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia (RKK Energia) has approved the first stage of works to create electricity circuits for the new Russia manned spacecraft, the Federation, to replace Soyuz spacecrafts and Progress space freighters. In mid-2017, Orbita will start serial production of this equipment," the Voronezh Region government said.

The Federation is the next-generation reusable spacecraft, expected to enter service in 2021 to replace Russia’s flagship Soyuz spacecraft. It will be capable of delivering people and cargo both to the Earth orbit and the Moon.

The orbital version of the vehicle will measure 20 feet (6.1 meters) in length and weigh approximately 14.4 metric tons, the lunar version will be nearly five metric tons heavier.

The spacecraft is designed to send up to four cosmonauts to space. It will be able to operate in the autonomous regime for up to 30 days, with the possibility of staying attached to the International Space Station (ISS) for up to one year. It will be launched atop the heavy Angara-A5V and Angara-A5P rockets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
11
Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама