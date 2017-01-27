Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin spokesman: No huge cuts of scientific research expenses are planned

Science & Space
January 27, 14:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"If I am not mistaken, hardly there will be any significant overall reduction," Russian presidential spokesman said
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Putin dismisses officials following their election as Russian Academy of Sciences members

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. No significant reduction in scientific research expenses is planned, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on mass media reports that the government intends to slash such costs and save up to 25 bln rubles ($416.7 mln).

"We need to look in detail what will be specifically reduced and whether the total amount of financing allocated for research changes. If I am not mistaken, hardly there will be any significant overall reduction; funding will be kept overall. As far as details are concerned, what specific objectives will be subjected to reduction and where the preceding amount will be kept, accurate information should be available and this is more likely to be the government’s competence," Peskov said.

The Russian president has recently spoken about the attention paid by the government to scientific research, particularly mega grants and other grant systems, the presidential spokesman said. "This is one of priority issues for the President," Peskov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Science
In other media
Реклама
Photo
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
11
Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Сommander: Russia’s MiG-35 fighter jet has big potential in Syria-like conflicts
2
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet
3
Kremlin denies having information on Trump’s plans to lift anti-Russia sanctions
4
MiG-35 warplane to become Russia’s sole light fighter jet
5
Bill decriminalizing domestic violence passes final reading in Russia's State Duma
6
BP interested in joint ventures with Rosneft in Russia, overseas
7
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
TOP STORIES
Реклама