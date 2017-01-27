Kremlin spokesman: No huge cuts of scientific research expenses are planned

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. No significant reduction in scientific research expenses is planned, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on mass media reports that the government intends to slash such costs and save up to 25 bln rubles ($416.7 mln).

"We need to look in detail what will be specifically reduced and whether the total amount of financing allocated for research changes. If I am not mistaken, hardly there will be any significant overall reduction; funding will be kept overall. As far as details are concerned, what specific objectives will be subjected to reduction and where the preceding amount will be kept, accurate information should be available and this is more likely to be the government’s competence," Peskov said.

The Russian president has recently spoken about the attention paid by the government to scientific research, particularly mega grants and other grant systems, the presidential spokesman said. "This is one of priority issues for the President," Peskov added.