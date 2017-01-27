Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Launch of second Bion-M satellite may be put off until 2023

Science & Space
January 27, 7:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The space capsule is to spend 30 days in orbit 800-1,000 kilometers above Earth, twice as high as the International Space Station
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The launch of the second Bion-M satellite to take mice, insects and ancient bacteria from Antarctica to space, may be postponed until 2023, a leading Russian scientist said.

Read also

Insects, mice and microbes to go on 1,000-kilometer orbit in 2020 space venture
Ancient bacteria from Antarctica to go in space on board bio satellite 2020
Russian cosmonauts to grow wheat, salad on world’s sole orbiter

"Considering the problems that our country currently faces, the problems related to the economy… and the ongoing cutting of funds for the federal space program, there is a possibility that the launch of Bion will be postponed from 2021 to 2023, although we fiercely oppose it and negotiate with Roscosmos on the matter," said Vladimir Sychev, the deputy director of the Institute of Medical and Biological Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The Bion-M capsule is to spend 30 days in orbit 800-1,000 kilometers above Earth, twice as high as the International Space Station. Some 30 experiments will be carried out during the flight, including those intended to study how zero gravity and space radiation affect living organisms.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
11
Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump says will talk to Putin soon
2
Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most
3
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
4
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to use cutting-edge weapons
5
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
6
Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight
7
Russian diplomat says Moscow views UN as guarantor of global stability
TOP STORIES
Реклама