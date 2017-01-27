Launch of second Bion-M satellite may be put off until 2023

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The launch of the second Bion-M satellite to take mice, insects and ancient bacteria from Antarctica to space, may be postponed until 2023, a leading Russian scientist said.

"Considering the problems that our country currently faces, the problems related to the economy… and the ongoing cutting of funds for the federal space program, there is a possibility that the launch of Bion will be postponed from 2021 to 2023, although we fiercely oppose it and negotiate with Roscosmos on the matter," said Vladimir Sychev, the deputy director of the Institute of Medical and Biological Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The Bion-M capsule is to spend 30 days in orbit 800-1,000 kilometers above Earth, twice as high as the International Space Station. Some 30 experiments will be carried out during the flight, including those intended to study how zero gravity and space radiation affect living organisms.