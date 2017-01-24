Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Funds for exploration of Moon, Mars should be raised abroad — Roscosmos

Science & Space
January 24, 11:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia’s space agency mulls creating international lunar orbiter
Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. To fund preparations for the exploration of the Moon and Mars an international cooperation campaign will have to be launched and private investors invited to participate to raise the money required, the chief of Russia’s state-run corporation Roscosmos, Igor Komarov, has said.

"True, this looks a promising undertaking. True, apparently we will lack the funds to make it a development priority for the coming years. Sources will have to be identified through cooperation and by inviting private investors. Plans should begin to be made now," he said.

International lunar orbiter

Roscosmos is discussing creating an international station in the Moon’s orbit, Komarov said.

Read also
Stephen Hawking: I was impressed that Russia was ahead of America in the space race

"It is necessary to proceed from the low near-Earth orbit to lunar and Martian programs. An issue is under discussion to create an international station in the Moon’s orbit," the chief executive said at an academic conference on cosmonautics.

It emerged in the spring of 2016 that the Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energiya and the US Boeing were developing a joint project of a lunar orbital station in two versions: either two small living modules or one big module.

An SLS super-heavy carrier rocket being developed by NASA is expected to be used to deliver the station’s elements and the crew to the Moon’s orbit. In case of a multi-modular project, they are intended to be launched together with a US spacecraft Orion, which is also being developed by NASA.

Both versions envisage the work of four crewmembers on the orbital station. Expeditions are expected to last from 30 to 360 days. The Rocket and Space Corporation Energiya expects to start creating a near-Moon orbital platform in late 2022 and send the first crew to the orbiter from the first half of 2025.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said in November that work had begun on the Russian president’s instruction to prepare documentation for developing a super-heavy-class carrier rocket to start creating a scientific lunar station either visited or inhabited.

Gallery
11 photo

Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
11
Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
China deploys intercontinental missiles near Russian border — media
2
Analyst believes China’s missiles near Russian borders targeted against US
3
Kremlin sees no threat in China's decision to deploy missiles near Russian border
4
Russia to replace Soyuz spacecraft in March expedition to world’s sole orbiter
5
Italian top diplomat urges EU and US to solve sanctions issue together
6
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets
7
Russian Defense Ministry orders new missile ships Buyan-M with Kalibr system
TOP STORIES
Реклама