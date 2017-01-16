Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's space agency to replace Soyuz spacecraft that will be launched to ISS in March

Science & Space
January 16, 18:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The replacement is not related with any technical issues
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos will replace the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft, originally scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station on March 27, with its twin in the series having a different serial number, the space corporation’s press-service said, adding that the decision had no technical reasons behind it.

Read also
Russia’s new Soyuz-2LK space rocket may be ready for flight in 2020

"The crew of the ISS 51/52 space expedition, Fyodor Yurchikhin and Jack Fischer, will go to the ISS by spacecraft N. 735, and not N. 734. The replacement is not related with any technical issues," the press-service said.

A source in the space rocket industry said that spacecraft No. 734 had been built on Russia’s budget money, and No. 735, under a contract with NASA.

"The replacement is related with the execution of contracts for delivering crews to the ISS," he said.

Earlier, some media said the spacecraft’s replacement was due to technical problems allegedly exposed as the Soyuz MS-04 underwent testing at Baikonur.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
Roscosmos
Topics
Space
In other media
Реклама
Photo
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
11
Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal values
4
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
5
First woman in space says Russians will be first on Mars
6
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev law
7
Russia, US start restoring business ties — ombudsman
TOP STORIES
Реклама