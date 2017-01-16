Russia's space agency to replace Soyuz spacecraft that will be launched to ISS in March

Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 16:35
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west RussiaMilitary & Defense January 17, 16:16
BMW to resume premium car deliveries to RussiaBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:48
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:40
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucksBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:37
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017Business & Economy January 17, 15:35
Lavrov says tensions in Balkans growing, standoff must be preventedRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:16
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal valuesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:04
Russia to replace carrier rocket engines after Progress cargo spacecraft crashScience & Space January 17, 14:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos will replace the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft, originally scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station on March 27, with its twin in the series having a different serial number, the space corporation’s press-service said, adding that the decision had no technical reasons behind it.
"The crew of the ISS 51/52 space expedition, Fyodor Yurchikhin and Jack Fischer, will go to the ISS by spacecraft N. 735, and not N. 734. The replacement is not related with any technical issues," the press-service said.
A source in the space rocket industry said that spacecraft No. 734 had been built on Russia’s budget money, and No. 735, under a contract with NASA.
"The replacement is related with the execution of contracts for delivering crews to the ISS," he said.
Earlier, some media said the spacecraft’s replacement was due to technical problems allegedly exposed as the Soyuz MS-04 underwent testing at Baikonur.