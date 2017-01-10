Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Researchers compare Russian and British first-graders’ learning abilities

Science & Space
January 10, 11:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The assessment proved that Russian children have a more profound pre-school background, but the one-year knowledge gain is greater for British and Scottish children
1 pages in this article
© Chris Jackson - WPA Pool /Getty Images

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Researchers from the Education Institute at Higher School of Economics together with their colleagues from the University of Durham have carried out the first comparative assessment of learning progress at primary schools in different countries. The initial results have been garnered from testing first-graders in Russia, Great Britain, and Scotland.

"This is the very first international study of children which enables a direct comparison of first-graders upon entering school and tracking their progress throughout the first school year in different countries," said Elena Kardanova, one of the study’s authors and the head of Center for Monitoring Education Quality at Education Institute of HSE.

Read also
Scientists find child’s psychological defense traits depend heavily on mother

To compare the first-graders’ progress, researchers from HSE and University of Durham used iPIPS, the international testing tool, which was utilized in more than 10 countries over the last 20 years for evaluating a child’s level of knowledge upon entering school and their individual progress throughout the first school year. 

The study was conducted twice - in September and in May - to compare children’s knowledge before and after the first year of the learning process. The assessment proved that Russian children have a more profound pre-school background, but the one-year knowledge gain is greater for British and Scottish children. The researchers attributed this finding to the fact that in Russia, primary schooling starts later implying that at the beginning the Russian pupils have on average more knowledge. In other words, at the beginning of school, the Russian children are on the level with English and Scottish first-graders after one year of learning. The difference in progress rate can be easily explained bearing in mind that primary school children’s knowledge absorption grows very quickly.

Russia is the first non-English speaking country where this sort of international comparison through iPIPS has been accomplished. To make it possible, Russian scientists have adapted iPIPS for usage in Russia taking into account cultural differences in the education system between it and the UK. For instance, kids start school in Russia at the age of 7 years old, whereas British and Scottish children begin their education at the ages of 4-5 years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
24
Space instagram: best photos of 2016
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
11
Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia hands over first two Ka-32A11BC helicopters to China
2
United States will assume more measures in response to Russia’s alleged cyberattacks
3
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
4
Mother-superior of women’s monastery murdered in Belarus
5
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
6
Russia’s Finance Ministry proposing to remove Hong Kong from list of offshore areas
7
Russia's Reserve fund to be exhausted in 2017 — finance ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама