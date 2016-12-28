Back to Main page
Russia joins ranks of top global producers of targeted cancer drugs

Science & Space
December 28, 14:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The first domestically produced drug has shown fantastic results in removing metastasizing melanomas
© Vladimir Astapkovich/TASS

MOSCOW, December 28 /TASS/. Russia has joined the ranks of the world’s top producers of target "precision" drugs for cancer treatment, which can block the development of tumors by affecting concrete molecules that stimulate the growth of cancer cells, Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV news channel, which ran an extract from that interview on Wednesday.

"We have now progressed to an advanced stage where we have learned how to create targeted or ‘precision’ drugs for blocking the development of cancer tumors," Skvortsova stressed.

According to her, Russia has launched clinical tests of "precision" drugs this year. The first domestically produced drug, PD-1, has shown fantastic results in removing metastasizing melanomas.

"The drug called PD-1, may get a new commercial name later," the Russian health minister said.

In July 2016, Skvortsova said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and Priority Projects that Russia would develop and introduce at least 36 innovative medical drugs in 2016-2018.

Health Science
