China launches two remote-sensing satellites

BEIJING, December 28. /TASS/. Two high-resolution remote-sensing satellites were successfully launched Wednesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern Shanxi Province, the Xinhua news agency said.
"The satellites, SuperView-1 01/02, blasted off at 11:23 a.m. Beijing time on the back of a Long March 2D rocket," the agency reported.
The satellites, able to provide commercial images at 0.5-meter resolution, will be used for scientific purposes and on a commercial basis.
Two more satellites of the SuperView-1 satellite grouping are expected to be launched next year.