Russian rescuers plan to equip Emergencies Ministry's units with smart mini robots

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Emergencies plans to equip its teams with smart mini robots capable of preparing management decisions, Minister Vladimir Puchkov told TASS in an interview on Tuesday.
"The Russian Ministry of Emergencies is currently developing a small-size smart mini robot that will not merely estimate all risk parameters in hard-to-reach areas but will also prepare preliminary management decisions for a fire team or another team leader," Puchkov said.
The ministry plans to equip almost all units with such smart mini robots next year, he added.
Implementation of robotics in the Ministry of Emergencies is fairly active, Puchkov said.
"We are currently drafting terms of reference and plans to acquire small-size inexpensive robots of domestic manufacturers for work in shafts, tunnels, heavy rubbles and high temperatures, where real risk for firemen and rescuers exist," the minister said.