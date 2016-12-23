Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Researchers conclude mantises appeared in Tyumen region due to climate change

Science & Space
December 23, 19:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Scientists believe that the main reason for the expansion of the southern species habitat is global warming
1 pages in this article
© EPA/ADRIAN BRADSHAW

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Researchers from Tyumen State University (TyumSU) and the University of M·nster during the international research project SASCHA discovered that as a result of climate change in Siberia, some southern species of arthropods including mantises have been found in the Tyumen region, to the north of their usual inhabitation areas, reported Igor Kuzmin, professor from the Department of Biology, Institute of Mathematics, Natural and Computer Sciences at TyumSU.

"Due to climate change, steppe invertebrates started moving to the north of the Trans-Urals. That includes mantises, a species that has never been seen in Tyumen region before," Kuzmin said.

Read also
Scientists discover new acarian species naming it Vanuatu

According to the researchers' report, the majority of southern insects was found in areas changed by human activity, such as fields, gardens, centers of cities and even apartments. Scientists suppose that it might have been caused either by the lack of untouched nature in the Tyumen region, or by the fact that the areas changed by human activity are less inhabited and therefore pose less competition for the southern insects. Scientists predict a further invasion of the north by the southern species.

Scientists believe that the main reason for the expansion of the southern species habitat is global warming which makes northern areas more suitable for the thermophilic species.

The SASCHA (Sustainable land management and adaptation strategies in response to the climate change of the Western Siberian Grain Belt) project is a large joint Russian-German research venture, carried out over the 2012-2016 period. The Russian side was represented by the TyumSU where the International Integrated Research Laboratory dealing with climate, land-tenure, and biodiversity was established. During the project, the Tyumen region’s fertile land was studied and various zoological and botanical research activities were conducted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Science
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
11
Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet
8
Spacecraft with new ISS crew, relics of Orthodox saint launched from Baikonur spaceport
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmaker
2
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — media
3
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
4
Trump says Putin’s thoughts on Russian-US relations are 'so correct'
5
Kiev uses civilians as human shield to seize territories — spokesman
6
US imposes sanctions against Moscow-based Tempbank
7
Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in Donbass
TOP STORIES
Реклама