Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Researchers learn beauty is in the eyes of the country-specific beholder

Science & Space
December 21, 16:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The research was aimed at finding out the correlation between the factors of different sensory modalities and a partner’s overall attractiveness in a romantic relationship
1 pages in this article
© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Researchers from the Tyumen State University (TyumSU) and the Saint Petersburg State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering together with their colleagues from the US, Portugal, France, and Georgia conducted a survey, questioning more than 1,300 people from four countries in order to discover what attracts people the most to their partners' appearance, the media center of TyumSU said. According to the research’s results, the key factors of attractiveness depend strongly on culture.

"Our cross-cultural research showed general and specific features for the countries analyzed," researchers said in an article published recently in the Cross-Cultural Research journal. "What is more interesting, cultural differences can be determined either by a country’s climate, peculiarities or by its traditions and cultural values."

Study’s subjects and methods

In Elena Zarubko’s study, a research assistant at TyumSU, 786 women and 533 men aged from 19 to 25 from four countries - Russia, Portugal, France, and Georgia - took part in the study and were surveyed in written form or online.

Read also
Unique and unconventional beauty contests from around the globe

The research was aimed at finding out the correlation between the factors of different sensory modalities (sight, hearing, touch, smell) and a partner’s overall attractiveness in a romantic relationship.

The individuals surveyed answered two series of questions. In the first series, people had to evaluate the accuracy of the expressions on a scale of 5 (1 - totally disagree; 5 - totally agree) describing their attraction to a partner. For example, there were such statements as "I often want to hug this person" or "In the presence of this person, I feel more energetic".

In the second series, people had to evaluate the importance of various features on a scale of 5 (1 - doesn’t matter; 5 - the most important). In the survey, they were presented such features as a rich facial expression, nose shape, singing skills, or a nice scent. Besides, people were asked about the duration of their relationship, their nationality, gender, and other reference information.

Study’s results

It turns out that the most important sensory factors were: a smile (with average grade 3.82 among men and 3.74 among women), pleasant laughter (3.78 for either women and men), clothes (3.50 among men and 3.76 among women) and attractive parts of the body (3.94 among man and 3.50 among women). The crucial factors include visual modality (smile, clothes, and body shape) as well as smell (breath) and sound (laughter).

The importance of other factors varies significantly with gender and nationality. Thus, for example, Georgian women pay more attention to man’s singing skills than do Portuguese or Russian (2.08 for Georgians, 1.62 for Portuguese, and 1.74 for Russians) women. Moreover, the research showed that on average women pay more attention to a partner’s breath (3.82 for women against 3.62 for men, which is significant for the statistics).

In addition, researchers have developed a linear regression model and showed that the most important factors of attraction between romantic partners, according to the first series of questions, are a rich facial expression, smile, and lips, while less important are clothes and voice.

Researchers emphasized that the set statistical relationship does not mean there is a causal relationship, and the approach to self-evaluation can lead to the misrepresentation, so they intend to continue the research and to further study sensory factors.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Science Russian Scientists News Feed
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The brightest supermoon in almost 70 years
11
Missions to Mars: exploration of the Red Planet
8
Spacecraft with new ISS crew, relics of Orthodox saint launched from Baikonur spaceport
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
7
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologies
TOP STORIES
Реклама